winston-marshall:-5-things-to-know-about-dianna-agron’s-ex-after-their-surprising-split

August 19, 2020 12:20PM EDT

Winston Marshall and Dianna Agron made the difficult decision to go their separate ways after three years of marriage. Here are five things you should know about the Mumford & Sons band member.

Fans were quite stunned on August 19 when they learned that Dianna Agron and Winston Marshall had been living apart for roughly a year and had evidently ended their marriage. The two tied the knot in October 2016 in a romantic, intimate Moroccan wedding after getting engaged over the holidays in 2015. The former couple was incredibly private about their relationship and marriage, but we’ve found out more about the Mumford & Sons band member, 32, following his split from the Glee alum, 34. Here are five things to know about Winston Marshall.

1) Winston Marshall is part of the Grammy-award winning folk band Mumford & Sons. He is a founding member of the award-winning troupe comprised of himself, Marcus Mumford (lead vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar, drums), Ben Lovett (vocals, keyboard, piano, synthesizer) and Ted Dwane (vocals, bass guitar, double bass). Winston is credited as the banjoist and lead guitarist of the group, who won Album Of The Year for Babel at the 2012 Grammy Awards. They also earned the Grammy for Best Long Form Music Video for “Big Easy Express” at the ceremony and have been nominated for a total of nine Grammys from the Recording Academy.

Winston Marshall and Dianna Agron go for a stroll in Soho, NYC, in September 2018 [MEGA].2) He’s well versed when it comes to musical instruments. Along with banjo and guitar,

