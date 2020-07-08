wnba-players-demand-sen.-kelly-loeffler-be-ousted-as-atlanta-dream-co-owner-disses-blm

GA Sen. and Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler is under fire by WNBA players for calling Black Lives Matter ‘divisive.’ She asked that ‘BLM’ not appear on jerseys, as proposed for the 2020 season

WNBA players are furious with Atlanta Dream co-owner Kelly Loeffler, after the U.S. senator from Georgia wrote a letter to the league commissioner asking that proposed warmup jerseys reading “Black Lives Matter” be replaced with ones showing the American Flag. In a July 7 letter to Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, obtained by the Atlanta Journal Constitution, Kelly wrote, “The truth is, we need less — not more politics in sports. In a time when polarizing politics is as divisive as ever, sports has the power to be a unifying antidote.” She went on to call the Black Lives Matter movement in particular “divisive,” in a tweet from her personal account.

Kelly continued in her letter, “And now more than ever, we should be united in our goal to remove politics from sports.” In addition to not having “Black Lives Matter” on warmup jerseys, “Say Her Name” on WNBA apparel is another idea Kelly wants scrapped. She even tweeted, “@WNBA should stand for and unite around the American Flag — not divisive political movements like BLM that unapologetically seek to defund the police.”

U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler (R- GA) listens during a Veteran’s Affairs committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. Photo credit: Shutterstock.

Commissioner Engelbert responded to Kelly’s letter by announcing, “The WNBA is based on the principle of equal and fair treatment of all people and we, along with the teams and players, will continue to use our platforms to vigorously advocate for social justice.

