wnba-players-support-students-suspended-for-blm-shirts

Published 15 hours ago

WNBA players rallied behind two Florida high school basketball players after their school suspended them for one game on Thursday (Dec. 10) for wearing Black Lives Matter shirts in warm up.

Khristina Williams of Girls Talk Sports TV identified the student athletes as Jordana Codio and Khadee Hession of American Heritage School in Boca Delray.

They reportedly wore the shirts in response to a student who allegedly posted a racial slur in a virtual class chat weeks ago but was not punished by school officials, according to Williams.

This morning, @WNBA players are standing in solidarity with two high school student-athletes from American Heritage School (Delray Boca) in Florida, after the institution suspended a game yesterday because they wore #BlackLivesMatter shirts in warm up.

[THREAD 1/4] pic.twitter.com/odnDiW1ncP

— Khristina Williams (Founder, Girls Talk Sports TV) (@Khristina2334) December 11, 2020

Indiana Fever guard Erica Wheeler took to social media to stand in solidarity with the suspended players.

“Keep standing for what you believe in @khadeehession! @americanheritagebocadelray this how you treat black athletes?” Wheeler wrote.

The Washington Mystics’ Natasha Cloud also spoke out in support of the teens.

RELATED: Family Harassed Over Black Lives Matter Shirts at Six Flags

“The administration that tried to silence these athletes by canceling games because of a BLM t-shirt should be dismissed,” adding, “Institutional racism is alive and thriving still in our education system.”

@T_Cloud4 also took to IG in support of Codio and Hession, writing:

“The administration that tried to silence these athletes by canceling games because of a BLM t-shirt should be dismissed,” adding,

» Read Full Article