woman-brings-entire-seafood-boil-on-an-airplane

Published 8 hours ago

Who says airplane food has to be terrible?

A now-viral photo of a woman and her son, who News12BX reports are from Brooklyn, New York, with an entire seafood boil on a Spirit Airlines flight has Twitter in stitches. The in-flight feast included crab boil with shrimp, crab legs and an entire tray of lobsters so big they needed their own seat on the plane.

RELATED: The 20 Most OMG Viral Moments Of 2020

The photo was taken this past March, when the woman and her son were on a flight to Las Vegas.

SEAFOOD SURPRISE: A mother and son went viral after bringing a batch of seafood from lobsters to crab legs for their on-flight meal. pic.twitter.com/VXf9dHWXCe

— News12BX (@News12BX) July 2, 2021

Folks had hella questions, like how did they get the crustaceans through security?

See what Twitter had to say below.

I need a book written, explaining how this was possible.

— earth, wind and pfizer stan account. (@thesaxophonist_) June 30, 2021

Why would someone choose to fly spirit airlines if you can afford $200 worth of seafood.

— Mitch Wagner (@mitchDwagner) June 29, 2021

I know that man in front of her had crab juice all on the back of his head

— 108 (@ByronsIntell) June 30, 2021

(Photo: Manny Rodriguez via Getty Images)

Get the latest from BET in your inbox! Sign up now for the latest in celebrity, sports, news and style from BET.

By clicking submit, I consent to receiving BET Newsletters and other marketing emails. BET Newsletters are subject to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

» Read Full Article