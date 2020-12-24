wonder-woman-merch-for-your-real-life-superheroes

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Calling all Wonder Women (and men)!

If you’re like us, you’re anxiously counting down the days until Gal Gadot reprises her role as the one and only Wonder Woman in the franchise’s latest installment Wonder Woman 1984. (Plus, the Wonder Woman TV series starring Lynda Carter is now streaming on HBO Max.) And what better way to pass the time and celebrate than some Wonder Woman apparel, shoes, accessories and toys!

For all the people on your list who admire the iconic superhero, we’ve got a few gift ideas that will empower them to be their own hero. From Wonder Woman-inspired apparel and kitchenware to limited-edition jewelry and makeup, you’ll feel invincible while rocking your favorite heroine on a daily basis.

To check out all our Wonder Woman must-haves, scroll below!

Re/Done Classic Wonder Woman For President Tee

Wonder Woman 2024? We think so. This vintage tee is so comfy and it will help you show off your Wonder Woman pride.

Revlon X Wonder Woman Liquid Armor Golden Lasso Glow Pot

Even Wonder Woman likes a little sparkle on her eye lids when fighting Ares’ troops. This golden eyeshadow makes a great stocking stuffer, too!

Wonder Woman™ Collection Garnet and Blue Sapphire Symbol Stud Earrings in Sterling Silver and 10K Gold

Give the Wonder Woman in your life these gorgeous earrings to remind her of her superpowers.

