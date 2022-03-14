world-sleep-week-2022-best-deals:-wayfair,-mattress-firm,-casper,-purple,-allswell,-nectar-&-more

Save big on mattresses, bedding, and accessories during World Sleep Week 2022.

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

As the clocks spring forward, we all get to enjoy more sunshine, but that’s not the only thing worth celebrating this week. It’s World Sleep Week. It’s always a great thing to make the most of your day, and it’s especially important to add restful sleep to that schedule. Of course, that’s easier said than done when we are all so busy these days, but maybe you just need to get your shop on to make that happen.

The other great thing about World Sleep Week is that there are some great deals to shop. Keep on scrolling to see some great sales.

Allswell– Get 20% off mattresses and 10% off bedding. Use the code SNOOZE to get free shipping on your order when you spend $35+.

Bear Mattress: Save 25% and you can get up to $325 worth of free accessories, including cloud pillows, sheets sets, and mattress protectors.

Brooklyn Bedding: Use the promo code WINTER20 to save 20% on mattresses.

Casper: Save up to $1,250 on bundles; Up to $595 on mattresses; Take 10% off everything else.

Dream Cloud Sleep: Get $300 Off mattresses + $499 in accessories.

