Ximena Is Unhappy With “Super Gross” Mike in This 90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek

“90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days”: Ximena Finds Mike Disgusting

Trouble in paradise?

In this exclusive clip from the Jan. 23 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Ximena confesses to a friend that she’s not entirely happy with Mike. During a FaceTime conversation, Ximena shares that, while there have been sweet moments with her American suitor, she’s turned off by his “super gross” behavior.

“If only you knew,” she laments over the phone. “He throws clothes everywhere like a kid. He’ll let out a fart in front of me. And he burps on top of you. So, it’s like, ‘Oh no!'”

Unfortunately for the Colombian resident, she isn’t exaggerating the situation, as a compilation of footage shows Mike’s icky antics, including open-mouthed burps, ill-timed farts and an ever-growing pile of dirty laundry.

Ximena calls the situation “funny” but “infuriating.”

Her friend’s response? “Oh no. Well, after a while, you feel more comfortable with your partner to do some things like that. And if it’s already starting up, how’s it going to end up?”

While this is certainly sound advice, it only seems to upset Ximena more. She ponders aloud, “Can you imagine three or four years from now? Oh my god, I’ll go crazy.”

It sounds like Mike needs to get his act together or risk losing Ximena forever.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days follows long-distance couples as they travel to meet one another and decide if they want to move forward with the K-1 visa process. In addition to Mike and Ximena, season five stars Kim and Usman a.k.a “Sojaboy,” Caleb and Alina,

