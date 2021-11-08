‘yellowstone’-season-4-premiere-recap:-who-survived-the-brutal-attack-on-the-duttons?

John, Beth, and Kayce Dutton’s lives were left in jeopardy at the end of ‘Yellowstone’ season 3, and the season 4 premiere revealed who made it out alive. Not everyone on this show lived to see another day.

The Yellowstone season 4 premiere picks up right in the middle of the action. Rip races to find a dying John Dutton on the side of the road. Meanwhile, Kayce tells Monica to head to the bunkhouse immediately with Tate. Kayce is in the midst of a shootout in his office. When he gets outside, the police finally show up to help.

Rip calls Kayce and tells him that John doesn’t have a lot of time. He doesn’t even have an hour. Kayce sends a CareFlight helicopter for John. Rip says to be on the lookout for a blue-toned van. The man who shot John is in that van. Kayce and the police proceed on the hunt to find this van, while Rip takes care of John.

Kelsey Asbille as Monica. (Paramount Network)

It doesn’t take long for Kayce to find the blue-toned van. Kayce refuses to let this guy get away. He crashes his truck into the van, and a shootout ensues. Kayce ends up getting hit during the fight. He collapses on the side of the road, but it looks like the bulletproof vest saves him.

Beth Is Alive

Over at Beth’s office, she manages to stumble out alive. She’s covered in blood and her clothes are torn to shreds. Some of her clothes have been burned off her body, and she can’t hear a thing. Beth doesn’t race to find an ambulance. She asks someone for a cigarette and smokes it as her body smolders.

