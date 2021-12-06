‘yellowstone’-recap:-beth-&-rip-plan-to-marry-soon-&-jamie-confronts-garrett

As Beth and Rip made marriage plans, Jamie had an intense discussion with Garrett over his role in the Dutton attacks during the December 5 episode of ‘Yellowstone.’ Plus, the Lloyd and Walker tension came to a head.

Jimmy is slowly but surely getting acquainted with his life at the Four Sixes. He’s found a place to stay — inside this time — while working on the ranch. He gets up every day to the same routine, hoping that he made the right move in leaving Yellowstone.

Back in Montana, Beth is worried over John not calling her. She knows something is up. Beth asks Rip to take her on a ride. “Beth, why can’t you tell me what you’re thinking?” Rip asks. She’s always telling him what they’re doing and none of the why. He then spends his whole day thinking about what she’s up to.

Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton. (Paramount Network) Beth & Summer Fight In Front Of John

Beth heads to the main house. She walks in and finds Summer in John’s shirt in the kitchen. Naturally, Beth doesn’t take it well. When Summer asks who Beth is, Beth responds with a knife in her hand, “I’m the b*tch about to stab you in the stomach.” Beth thinks Summer is a hooker, while Summer thinks Beth is John’s wife.

John walks in and tries to settle things between the two women. Summer provokes Beth by thinking Beth got a boob job. “Actually, God gave me these for free. Looks like he gave me yours too,” Beth quips. John tells Beth to stop arguing with Summer. Summer decides to kiss John in front of Beth. John says he’s too old for all of this and tells Beth to be nice to Summer.

