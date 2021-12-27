‘yellowstone’-recap:-john-&-beth’s-relationship-hits-its-lowest-point-after-a-shocking-discovery

The penultimate episode of ‘Yellowstone’ season 4 featured all of the key characters at a turning point. John is hit with a bombshell reveal that will change his relationship with Beth forever.

It’s no surprise that Beth is more than a little upset over John and Rip’s crusade at the diner. Beth asks Rip why he didn’t stop John from going inside and saving the day. “Beth, I can’t stop your father from doing anything,” Rip says. “I can either help him or I can watch him.”

Rip wonders why Beth isn’t worried about him. She admits that she doesn’t ever worry about him. “I know nothing’s happening to you,” Beth says. Rip knows death will come for him one day. “It happens to us all,” Rip tells Beth.

Carter and Rip on ‘Yellowstone.’ (Paramount Network)

When John reaches the stables in the morning, he decides to teach Carter how to ride. He doesn’t go easy on the kid. At one point, he tells Carter to just “shut up and ride.” John takes Carter to Buffalo Valley and tells him the origin story about how this place came to be. John explains to Carter that there’s no such thing as fair in life.

Christine Learns The Truth About Garrett

John gets him and Beth throws a coffee mug at him. She hates that he walks right into the fire after coming so close to dying. “I am not willing you back to life the next time you die,” Beth says. She adds, “I fight so hard for you, dad, and you do nothing to help me.”

John isn’t going to stop doing what he feels is right, even if Beth tells him to stop. Beth wants to know where the justice is for the person who tried to kill him.

