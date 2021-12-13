‘yellowstone’-recap:-john-makes-a-game-changing-decision-that-stuns-jamie

John made a shocking move in an attempt to keep Jamie out of power during the December 12 episode of ‘Yellowstone.’ Kayce crossed paths with Avery again, and they had quite the emotional conversation.

The December 12 episode of Yellowstone begins with Monica finding her house empty. She wonders where Tate went. She finds Tate with Kayce and their new dog out in the field. Monica hasn’t felt this content in a long time. At breakfast, Monica continues to give Kayce a hard time about Avery, making it clear that she’s still very jealous.

Carter tries making things up to Beth once again. He brings her flowers, but she doesn’t want them. Carter asks to leave the ranch. He’ll take his chances in foster care. When Beth asks what Carter’s dreams are, he says, “I don’t have any dreams.” He tells Beth that’s too busy trying to figure out where he’s going to eat and sleep every day.

Garrett Makes A Plan For Jamie

When Carter walks away, Beth calls him back. She wants to make a deal. He has to agree to do what she asks, and the way she asks him to do it. She also asks him to never lie to her. He has to be able to agree to all of this and not break his promise. They shake on it.

Jamie with his son. (Paramount Network)

Jamie is loving being able to spend time with his son. Christina acknowledges to Garrett that Jamie is more like the man she wanted him to be from the beginning. However, she’s going to need more time before she can fully trust Jamie again. Garrett, trying to move more chest pieces in his favor,

