‘yellowstone’-recap:-monica-shocks-kayce-with-a-stunning-confession

Recap

November 14, 2021 9:04PM EST

The November 14 episode of ‘Yellowstone’ was all about tough lessons and revenge. Monica and Tate returned but they are forever changed, and John took matters into his own hands when it came to vengeance.

Rip, Lloyd, and Kayce don’t waste any time taking out the men who have wronged them. One by one, they hunt down the militia. They take care of business and refuse to let another attack on the family happen again.

Jimmy is headed to a new ranch in Texas with Travis. He tells Mia that he doesn’t have a choice in the matter. He screws up by saying he has “no one” in his life. She walks away from him after that. In her eyes, he could have chosen her. She’s been by his side every step of the way throughout his recovery.

Luke Grimes and Kevin Costner on ‘Yellowstone.’ (Everett Collection/Paramount Network) Jimmy Leaves Yellowstone

Later, John has one last talk with Jimmy. He tells Jimmy that this isn’t a punishment, it’s an opportunity. Jimmy is more than welcome to come back when he’s ready. This is some tough love from John, but he knows it’s the right thing to do. He tells Jimmy that if Mia really loves him, then she’ll be waiting for him when he gets back. Jimmy is headed to 6666 with Travis, which alludes to the other Yellowstone series in the works.

Beth lets Rip know that she’s taking Carter shopping for some new clothes. Rip doesn’t think this is a good idea, but he lets her go ahead since Carter is her “pet.” At the clothing store, Carter decides he wants a nice shirt rather than boots.

