‘yellowstone’-recap:-monica-reveals-surprising-news-&-one-of-john’s-key-allies-dies

The December 19 episode of Yellowstone begins with Margaret Dutton talking with her sons as they have dinner. She urges them to never wish harm on anyone, even their enemies. Meanwhile, James Dutton gets into a nasty shootout. It looks like he’s dead, but he rises again to take down his foes.

He gives a dire warning to the sole surviving enemy. James says to tell his friends about him if he manages to live. Two dead bodies hang next to the survivor with a message written in blood hanging from one of them: “This is what happens to horse thieves here.”

James doesn’t mess around. Must be a Dutton thing. When he arrives home to Margaret and his boys, James is definitely not OK. He’s been shot. When Margaret gets James inside, it doesn’t look good for him. Margaret’s screams can be heard for miles.

Jamie Plots Against John

In the present day, Jamie is still fuming over John running for governor against him. Garrett still believes that Jamie can beat John. While Jamie knows where all the bodies are buried, Jamie is the one that buried them. Garrett urges John to set up a meeting with John and find out what things are off-limits during the campaign.

Christina thinks Jamie should use everything John is against him. In her eyes, John is bluffing with this governor run. She wants Jamie to call him on it. He’s not running for governor because he wants to; he’s running against Jamie.

