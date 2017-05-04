Yes, Donny Most, Ralph Malph of Happy Days fame, can sing!

Donny’s new CD, D Most – Mostly Swinging, just launched and he’s signed on with John Regna, founder of World Entertainment Associates of America, Inc., for his music appearances. WEAA also manages and handles bookings for legendary music artists such as: Alan Parsons, Dionne Warwick, The Orchestra, among other music luminaries.

Donny will be singing with his band and also teaming up with actress-songstress Linda Purl for the WEAA “Happy Days Are Here Again” tour and other venues. He’s also recently signed on with a NY agent to pursue Broadway. And that’s not all! Donny’s changing his image up a bit. On screen, that is. You may see him in some very different types of roles like “tough guy and villains” and coming up this year, this multi-talent has TV and film projects in the works to produce and direct.

Images provided by: Lisa Cutner-Piernot and Todd Jolicoeur