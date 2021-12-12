you-have-to-see-these-one-of-a-kind-miss-universe-2021-national-costumes

80 Miss Universe contestants celebrated their country’s culture and heritage with ornate and elaborate designs for the national costume category. See for yourself below!

Get ready to ooh and aah over the 2021 Miss Universe competition.

80 contestants from around the world celebrated their country’s culture and heritage during the national costume presentation of the pageant on Friday, Dec. 10, which is being held in Israel’s coastal city of Eilat.

Not that anyone expected anything less, but contestants dazzled on stage in elaborate and one-of-a-kind costumes that represented their nation. From over-the-top designs that captured their country’s biggest exports to modeling traditional looks from their region, each contestant put their own spin on the category and showcased their pride for their country.

Beauty queens not only wore eye-catching costumes, but they also lit up the stage in fabulous evening gowns and stylish swimsuits. These are just a few categories that the women will be judged on ahead of Sunday, Dec. 12.

The 2021 contest will air live tomorrow night in 160 countries. In the United States, the competition will be broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. (Check your local listings for times.)

Steve Harvey will once again host the beauty pageant. While he missed out on last year’s competition, which was postponed to May 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, he’s hosted the event between 2015 and 2019.

But Steve hits the stage and the Miss Universe 2020 winner, Andrea Meza, crowns the next beauty queen, take a closer look at all of the national costumes this year’s competitors wore in our gallery below!

