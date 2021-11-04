you'll-never-believe-what-terry-bradshaw-does-to-become-“hip”-on-the-bradshaw-bunch

Terry Bradshaw Gets His Back Waxed By His Family

Introducing the new and improved Terry Bradshaw.

At least, that’s what the NFL legend was hoping to accomplish on tonight’s all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch. It all began after a business meeting regarding his namesake whiskey, Bradshaw Bourbon. As Terry told his family over lunch, “We found out our clientele is kind of cool.”

A reasonable response is to get an ear piercing, right? According to Terry, yes.

“This is not your grandfather’s bourbon,” he told his wife Tammy, trying to justify the new look. “This bourbon’s a hip bourbon. It’s a cool bourbon.”

Plus, “Morgan Freeman has one,” Terry reasoned.

He was able to test out the look since his daughter Lacey had a few temporary earrings on hand, but this just made him want to make over his image even more.

As the Bradshaw patriarch put it in a confessional, “I’m hip, I’m young, I’m cheugy.”

Minutes later when he learned what that last word meant, Terry made sure to correct the record: “I am not outdated!”

In an attempt to prove it, Terry’s next step was to purchase—err, rent—a Lamborghini. Joining him in his quest to be “cool” was his eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie, but she wasn’t exactly impressed with the car.

“Will you please not go fast?” she asked sitting shotgun.

E!

Tammy wasn’t thrilled at the idea, either. “Oh my gosh. What is this?” she said when Terry pulled in the driveway. “Did we need this?”

“The key question is, can you get out of it?” she added,

» Read Full Article