you'll-never-get-over-the-best-dressed-stars-to-ever-grace-the-met-gala

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds to HOST 2022 Met Gala

Leave it to the chicest celebs to turn a museum into their own personal runway.

Over the years, the annual Met Gala has drawn the who’s who of Hollywood for the ultimate fashion show—a red carpet and a runway all in one. While Rihanna has been hailed as the reigning queen of modern Met Galas, plenty of A-listers have given her a run for her money in recent years, from Zendaya to Blake Lively.

However, the Met Gala was actually established more than 70 years ago and really took off with the rise of the supermodel era in the ’90s. Over the years, icons such as Cher, Princess Diana, Whitney Houston and Kate Moss have ruled the elite charity ball.

This year, Blake will host the 2022 Met Gala alongside husband Ryan Reynolds, Oscar winner Regina King and Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with multiple honorary co-chairs: designer Tom Ford, Instagram’s Adam Mosseri and Vogue’s Anna Wintour.

Stars will flock to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, embracing the theme “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”

While we wait with bated breath to see their daring ensembles, take a look back at the best dressed stars of Met Galas past.

Cher, 1974

Romantic and Glamorous Hollywood Design

Kate Moss, 1995

Haute Couture

