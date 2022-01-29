you'll-never-guess-the-cringe-worthy-question-francia-raisa-asked-hilary-duff-when-they-first-met

“How I Met Your Father” Cast Details Juicy New Rom-Com

No question is off the table for Francia Raisa!

On Friday, Jan. 28, the How I Met Your Father actress sat down with Kelly Clarkson and shared the extremely personal query she had for Hilary Duff at their first meeting.

The actress explained that she first met Hilary while hanging out with the actress’ sister, Haylie Duff, who was guest starring alongside Francia on The Secret Life of the American Teenager. When she accompanied Haylie to grab something from her mom’s house, Francia discovered that Hilary—who was expecting son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie at the time—was also there.

“She was pregnant with her first child and she was about to pop,” Francia explained. Then, remembering that her friend had recently had a baby, she surprised the “So Yesterday” singer with some of her newfound pregnancy knowledge. “My friend had just had a baby and I learned what a mucus plug was…”

Then, Kelly interrupted the actress. “What’s a mucus plug?” She asked. “I’ve had babies.”

The Grown-ish actress appeared shocked by the host’s question. “Girl, you’ve had babies and you don’t know what a mucus plug is?” She replied. “Apparently, when you pee, it comes out and it’s that sign that you’re about to go into labor.”

Defending her lack of birthing terminology, Kelly explained, “I had c-sections! That sounds disgusting.”

Francia continued, “That’s the first thing I asked Hilary. Like, ‘Hi! Nice to meet you. Did your mucus plug fall out yet?'”

Trying to explain away her embarrassment, the actress added,

