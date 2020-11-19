‘you’-season-3:-everything-to-know-about-joe’s-new-obsession-&-more-key-updates

Joe Goldberg’s story is far from over. ‘You’ season 3 is in the works, and HollywoodLife is keeping you informed with the latest updates about the new cast members, Joe’s mysterious neighbor, and more.

Ever since You season 2 debuted in late 2019, fans have been wondering all about season 3. Who is Joe’s neighbor? What’s next for Joe and Love? Is Joe done with killing people? There are so many questions to be answered in the third season.

You season 3 is already in production, which means a premiere date is not too far off in the distance. Netflix recently announced a number of new cast members who will come into Joe’s life, including Joe’s neighbor. Plus, author Caroline Kepnes has another book on the way. HollywoodLife has all the updates about a premiere date, the cast, and more.

Premiere Date

You was renewed for season 3 in Jan. 2020. The third season is expected to premiere in 2021 and will consist of 10 episodes.

We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU S3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/d7AifniC99

— YOU (@YouNetflix) November 2, 2020

Netflix announced that the show had started filming season 3 on Nov. 2, 2020. You’s official social media account posted a photo of Penn Badgley wearing a You mask and wrote, “We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU S3 is back in production.”

Returning Cast Members

Penn is obviously back as the one and only Joe Goldberg. He will be joined by Victoria Pedretti,

» Read Full Article