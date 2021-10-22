you-showrunner-sera-gamble-anticipates-even-more-“trouble”-is-coming-to-joe-in-season-4

Victoria Pedretti Hopes “You” Character Teaches Self Love

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

You has taken Penn Badgley‘s Joe Goldberg from the east coast to the west coast, before plopping him and Love (Victoria Pedretti) in the middle of suburbia. But, at the conclusion of season three, Joe ended up a widow and in an entirely foreign place: Paris, France.

In a conversation with E! News, showrunner Sera Gamble said that it wasn’t actually the writers who came up with this twist ending. She shared, “That’s Greg Berlanti just texting me his idle thoughts on a Thursday night, [which] turned out to be great ideas that excite the entire writers room and then we write toward them all season.”

Berlanti’s plan makes sense considering Joe is a hopeless romantic with a love for all things literature, two things that Paris is known for.

But Joe’s main focus, according to Gamble, is finding former co-worker and lover Marienne Bellamy (Tati Gabrielle). Gamble shared, “That’s why he’s there.”

Moreover, Paris serves as the perfect backdrop for conflict, with Sera saying that the writers ask themselves, “What’s a completely different kind of environment to put him in? And then also, what haven’t we done that could potentially get him into lots of trouble?”

In essence, the writers plan to put Joe in an unfamiliar environment, because he will no longer have that home court advantage. “That was part of the thinking this season as well, with putting him in suburbia among all of these perfect white picket fence families,” she explained. “None of that is really his area of expertise either.”

Of course, the “more fish out of water he is, the better” the plot is,

» Read Full Article