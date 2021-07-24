you'll-want-to-remember-the-names-of-these-12-international-athletes-competing-at-the-olympics

Naomi Osaka, Sky Brown and more world-class athletes will represent foreign countries at the 2020 Tokyo Games. Get acquainted with the international competitors here.

Thousands of athletes compete in the Olympic Games, but viewers only have so much time in the day.

After all, there are 33 sporting events and more than 10,000 athletes competing in the 2020 Tokyo Games. Some of those individuals are well-known within their respective fields, while others are total newcomers to the games.

Then, there are the 206 countries to keep up with, including the IOC Refugee Olympic Team and Russian Olympic Committee (Russia was banned from the games because of a doping scandal).

Luckily, E! News has put together a list of 12 athletes who are competing for teams outside of the United States and are predicted to make history at the games. For example, the fastest woman alive is set to compete in the 100 meter dash and the first two openly transgender athletes are blazing a trail for the LGBTQ community as they represent their respective countries.

In other words, you’re going to want to tune in when these 12 individuals go head-to-head with other world-class athletes. To get acquainted with these trailblazers, check out the gallery below!

Karsten Warholm

The Norwegian athlete is currently the world record holder in the 400 meter hurdles, which was last set by American Kevin Young at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Naomi Osaka

Though she’s well-known in the United States, the tennis player is representing Team Japan.

Ariarne Titmus

The Australian swimmer threatens to dethrone Team USA’s Katie Ledecky in the women’s 400 meter freestyle.

