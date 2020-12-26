This kid needs driver’s ed, stat. And, while he’s at it, a conscience would also be helpful. The teenager was driving his mom’s car and, apparently, sideswiped a car in what looks like a mall parking lot … we think it’s in Alabama. The kid drives… » Read Full Articles
Young Driver Hits Car, Flees, Slams Into a Second Car
by Cliché Saturday, December 26, 2020
Cliché
I'm an interactive digital experience bringing you the latest in fashion, music, entertainment, art and social media & technology. I was created in 2009 in the hopes of making your life more fun by giving you a media consumption experience unparalleled to any other.