Celebrity News

YouTube's Adalia Rose Dead at 15 After Battling Rare Genetic Condition

January 14, 2022
Written by
In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2021

Friends and family are mourning the loss of YouTube star Adalia Rose Williams.
 
The social media star, who amassed a tremendous following over the years, died on Jan. 12, according to a statement from Rose’s family. She was 15 years old.
 
“January 12, 2022, at 7pm Adalia Rose Williams was set free from this world,” a post, shared to both Facebook and Instagram on Jan. 13, read. “She came into it quietly and left quietly, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her.”
 
Rose was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called Hutchinson-Gilford progeria when she was just 3 months old. According to the website for the National Organization of Rare Disorders, Hutchinson-Gilford progeria is a rare, fatal condition which causes problems with growth and includes features that resemble premature aging.

“She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves,” the family’s statement continued. “I really wish this wasn’t our reality but unfortunately it is.” 

“We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her,” the post also read. “Thank you to all her doctors and nurses that worked for YEARS to keep her healthy. The family would now like to mourn this huge loss in private.”

Immediately following the tragic news, thousands of Rose’s followers commented on the post, paying tribute to her memory. YouTuber Desi Perkins wrote, “My heart breaks to hear this. I was lucky to have met her and to see how amazing she was. She touched so many people with her amazing energy.

