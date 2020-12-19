zac-efron-&-girlfriend-vanessa-valladares-prove-they’re-still-together-after-flying-into-sydney-together

See Pics

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares were spotted arriving at a Sydney airport after flying in from Adelaide, just weeks after a reported split.

It looks like Zac Efron, 33, and Vanessa Valladares‘ relationship is still going strong despite a recent report. The actor and his lady love were seen jetting into Sydney, Australia from Adelaide together on Dec. 18 and looked comfortable around each other while carrying their luggage at the airport. Hunky Zac looked casually cool in a black T-shirt and tan shorts while gorgeous Vanessa walked beside him in a long light green button-down top over a white dress.

In addition to their stylish well-fitted clothing, Zac and Vanessa wore face masks and casual shoes. The High School Musical star opted for a black covering and gray flip flops and the brunette beauty went with a turquoise covering and white sneakers. The also kept things low-key with hats and sunglasses.

Zac and Vanessa’s latest outing comes after a source told The Sun that “fate wasn’t on their side” and they’d broken up due to Zac’s work commitments after five months of dating. “Zac has been renting a place by the beach in Byron Bay and by ­September Vanessa was living with him there,” the source said. “So once he decided to stay in Australia long term, he suggested they buy their first home. They’d started to look at a few places but, sadly, fate wasn’t on their side.”

Zac, who’s been staying in Adelaide while filming the upcoming movie,

