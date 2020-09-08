zac-efron’s-romantic-history:-from-first-loves-to-secret-flings

Zac Efron has transformed over the years from teen heartthrob to Hollywood leading man! Now, we’re taking a look at the starlets who have dated or been linked to the accomplished young actor over the course of his career!

After all that he’s accomplished, it’s wild to look back and realize that Zac Efron was introduced to Hollywood as a teen hunk. The actor, now 32, skyrocketed to fame after his breakout role as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical Disney trilogy. Ever since the first film debuted in 2006, fans have loved seeing Zac’s career blossom, as he takes on roles in musicals, dramas, comedies, and more.

But while his acting career is fascinating to follow, fans have also loved staying in-the-know about the leading ladies in Zac’s personal life! From rumored flings to longtime girlfriends, Zac’s romantic history has piqued his fans’ interest for years. Now, we’re taking a look back at his romances over the course of his career!

Vanessa Hudgens

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens dated for roughly three years between 2007-2010 [AP Images].Zac and his HSM co-star Vanessa Hudgens seemed like a match made in Disney darlings heaven! The two starred as a love interests in the HSM films and their onscreen chemistry was even more palpable when the cameras weren’t rolling. The pair met while filming the first HSM in 2005 and by 2007 were a hot young item in Hollywood.

As filming continued on the HSM sequel and the final film, released in theaters in 2008, Zac and Vanessa continued their romance. Zac even played Vanessa’s love interest in the music video for her 2007 single “Say Ok.” The two continued to put up a united front well into the late 2000s,

» Read Full Article