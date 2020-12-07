Zeke Thomas Wants You to Amplify Your Voice

Given the current state of the world, now more than ever we need powerful voices who uplift and motivate us to be the best versions of ourselves. Zeke Thomas has proven himself to be a strong voice for so many disenfranchised communities. The renowned open-format DJ, MC/Host, and committed Human Rights Advocate has dedicated his time this year to advocating for causes he cares so deeply for while also, creating his upcoming series Amplify Voices.

Zeke Thomas, the son of NBA legend Isiah Thomas, first made his name in music. As an in-demand DJ, he has shared the stage with and performed for celebrities including Michelle Obama, Diana Ross, Jay-Z, and Snoop Dogg. He has also produced his own tracks, including debut single “REGRET”, club banger “#ByeFelicia”, and deeply personal “BLACKNESS.”

Zeke discovered the power in his platform when he bravely appeared on Good Morning America to share his most painful experience, the story of his sexual assault. Since then, he has grown into his role as an activist and advocate for sexual-assault survivors, the LGBTQ+ community, HBCU’s and many more groups. This election year, Zeke used his voice and platform to promote voter initiatives while campaigning for the Biden/Harris ticket.

As a multifaceted human being, Zeke Thomas understands the power in his platform. His latest project, Amplify Voices on Revry, showcases powerful conversations with thought leaders of the Queer and BIPOC communities in hopes that viewers are inspired to use their own voices to insight change. We caught up with Zeke to discuss his latest series, working with his father, and his inspirations.

Cliché: I know you’ve been quite busy with various projects during this pandemic. With the free time you have had, have you picked up any new hobbies or interests?

Zeke Thomas: The most significant new hobby I’ve picked up is taking better care of my body. I am working out, drinking water, and taking care of my mental health more than ever. I have also become an avid podcast listener. Having it on in the background has helped me focus. I have also become more interested in researching astrology and ancient religions and beliefs.

Tell us about your upcoming series on Revry, Amplify Voices.

Zeke Thomas: Amplify Voices was a labor of love. It will be the first TV show I’ve created, produced, and am an executive producer on. This is a huge accomplishment for me as I have had success in the entertainment industry, but this is a first!

It features so many great conversations with Queer people and allies. Lauriann Gibson, my father Isiah Thomas, and Donna Brazile, just to name a few. Also, I want to personally thank D Smith, Isis King, and Hope Giselle, for agreeing to participate during a time when we are watching many trans women be murdered.

Check out the trailer for Amplify Voices here!

There are some amazing conversations throughout this series. Is there any one in particular that you are most excited for viewers to see?

I am excited for people to see the ‘For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Politics‘ panel as many people have asked how to get involved in government and they can learn from the OGs! I’m also excited for people to watch the Ally panel as I really think Alexander ”Baby Face” James really broke it down from a relatable perspective why classified black lives matter.

As you mentioned, one episode in this series features a conversation with your father, NBA legend Isiah Thomas. What was it like being able to work with your father on such a special project?

My dad is a special man. Having the opportunity for others to hear the work he does in LGBTQ+ activism means a lot to me. As we as a family stand for equality, whenever I get to share the stage with my family, it is an honor and a privilege.

Along with being a talented and renowned DJ, you are also an award-winning activist! What inspires you to be such a vocal activist for so many marginalized communities?

I come from a family of activists. Since we were young, every member of my family knows that if you can help, do it! My voice is loud, but it will get more audible in the years to come because I won’t stop fighting until freedom is no longer earned, but it is given!

What advice do you have for young people who also want to help and support various communities but don’t know where to start?

Watch our series! Read books! Reach out to me! There are many ways to get involved, and many organizations that need help. You can do anything. Just knock on some doors.

In addition to working on your show this year, you also used your platform to support voter initiatives and encourage people to get out and vote in this past election. What did this election mean to you?

This election was a fight for freedom. John Lewis said, “We don’t want space gradually. We want it now.” As we see, many people in this country do not care about the privileges and protections of others. Getting involved with these GOTV platforms was a duty. I did not want to be on the sidelines, asking “did I do enough?” I am thankful for President-Elect Biden!

Do you plan on continuing your advocacy work into the Biden/Harris administration? If so, what do you hope their administration accomplishes when it comes to protecting the LGBTQ+ community?

I will never stop being loud! We need to end the ban on Queer people not being able to give blood. Fight the anti-gay laws here in the United States and challenge dictators who are killing LGBTQ+ people just for existing across the world. There is a lot of work to be done, but progress will be made, and I’m sure about that!

Besides your upcoming Revry series, Amplify Voices, premiering on December 11th, what is next for you?

I am the CMO at Isiah International and working with Cheurlin Champagne, award-winning champagne and only African American owned champagne in the United States. I also will continue our work in cannabis and hemp. My future in business, I hope, remains bright. However, I will always be loud and proud and continue to entertain!

