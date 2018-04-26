It feels like forever since we last heard from Denzel Washington on Broadway. But that soon changes. It’s about time, now Broadway fanatics will see one of Hollywood’s most iconic actors shine on the big stage. As for Washington, he’s just pumped and ecstatic to return to the stage.

“I’m very excited to come back to Broadway in this great play and to be working on it with American director George Wolfe,” Washington told the New York Post.

The 63-year-old, two-time Oscar winner will be starring in a revival of Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh. The play, which takes place in a Manhattan saloon, features Washington in the role of Theodore Hickman, a.k.a. Hickey, who is a charming traveling salesman.

I’m sure this play will be a sensational hit. Why’s that? Because the last two plays he starred in, A Raisin in the Sun in 2014 and Fences in 2010, were among the top earning plays of their respective seasons. On top of that, he has become a heavy hitter, winning a Tony Award for Best Actor in a Play for his work in Fences.

Eager fans should rush to buy their tickets online or at the box office now, because they will probably sell out fast. Especially with it being Washington’s return to the Broadway stage.

The play opens on April 26 and runs to July 1. At the moment, regular ticket prices range from $79-$199; however, premium ticket prices range from $209-$350. Tickets are available on Broadway.com.

Denzel Washington Returns to Broadway. Featured Image Credit: Broadway Show Tickets