John Leguizamo’s “Latin History for Morons” Review

How many of us know the full extent of Latin American history? The minute we start our school education we learn about the history of America and Europe. Everything from the Civil War, the signing of the Declaration of Independence to Columbus (Leguizamo has a few words about him). I’m sure many remember being taught about the Mayans and the Incas, but what else?

John Leguizamo’s Tony nominated Broadway show, Latin History for Morons debuted on Netflix November 5th.

Leguizamo takes us to the number one place we learn history; the classroom. Riddled with boxes, books, chairs and a chalkboard; Leguizamo is gonna teach you real Latin history that was pushed aside. Everything starting from the beginning, 3,000 BCE. His main purpose, in my opinion, to deconstruct our American history and interweave the negated Latin contributions that made our current ‘great’ nation.

Don’t assume that this is a ninety-minute show about a boring lecture. Because it’s not! Using Leguizamo’s notorious comedic personality, you will have no issue watching and you come out smarter than when you came in.

Despite Leguizamo using comedy to keep us entertained, like all of a sudden he’s in his underwear and dances to salsa and cumbia, there are core issues he addresses. Issues that all Latino people face. You can guess what those are.

Leguizamo goes deep into Latin history. He uses cited information from respected literature and authors to debunk our common knowledge that was brainwashed into our subconscious. Also, what textbooks refuse to acknowledge.

By the end of the show you will have laughed your heads off and have learned more in 90 minutes then you probably remember in eight years of school education. Every Latino should watch this. It reaffirms a place in society and gives a self-worth that has been misconstrued over 3,000 years. That’s a long time.

John Leguizamo’s “Latin History for Morons”: Image Credit: latinhistorybroadway.com