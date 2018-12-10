Meet Arlyne and Weston: The YouTube Couple Spreading Good Vibes

It’s no secret that YouTube is oversaturated with couples attempting to leave a lasting impression on their audiences with their cutesy love or their ability to prank each other good. However, there is one couple that is doing it right. Meet Arlyne and Weston Bales of Orange County, California. The couple has been married for three years now and together for seven. Just last year, they decided to begin regularly posting videos of them together as a unit on YouTube, although Arlyne has had her own separate beauty and fashion channel for almost eight years. She’s a smart, creative fashionista, while he’s amazingly over-the-top (in a good way of course).

What makes Arlyne and Weston stand out? It’s because, with them, what you see is what you get. In the couple’s words, who they are on-camera is who they are off-camera. They are fun, genuine, authentic, and of course, adorable together! Their main mission is to create and spread good vibes to their audience with each video. In fact, they have named their fanbase “Vibers”. Are you having a bad day? You can count on Arlyne and Weston to cheer you up. If you’re looking for the true definition of “couple goals”, look no further than these two.

A recurring theme in their YouTube videos is Arlyne – who is of Mexican and Bolivian descent – teaching Spanish to Weston, who is only a quarter Mexican, but does not speak Spanish at all. In two separate videos, Arlyne goes an entire day speaking only Spanish to Weston, while he tries his best to respond appropriately in the same language. However, as expected, the result is him speaking Spanglish. In one of these videos, the couple spontaneously takes a road trip across the border to Mexico and spend the day shopping and eating authentic Mexican food. The amazing thing is that with each time they upload these videos, Weston’s Spanish appears to be improving.

Often times, the couple decides to prank each other. However, when it comes to these two, their pranks are not gratuitously over the top, as is the case with many other YouTube couples that famously prank each other. With Arlyne and Weston, it’s the perfect balance of “pushing the limit” but not to the point where Weston will be forced to sleep on the couch for the night.

Weston has no problem being the “guinea pig” in their YouTube videos. Aside from Arlyne teaching him Spanish, Weston can also be seen eating foods that he’s never tried before, mostly Mexican and other foods of Latin origins. More often than not, Weston does not enjoy the food, as he is known to be a picky eater. Because of this, Arlyne has continuously and lovingly referred to him as “Guerito Dramatico”, a slang term that translates to “Dramatic White Boy/Man”. It’s a description that Weston wears with great pride!

To watch more fun videos from these two lovebirds, visit their Youtube channel. You can also check out Arlyne’s channel by clicking here.

Meet Arlyne and Weston, The YouTube Couple Spreading Good Vibes: Featured Image Credit: @Arlynesanjines on Instagram