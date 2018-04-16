Rampage Review: The Rock Once Again Proves To Be The Most ‘Indestructible’ Movie Star

Next time a city is about to get doomed to destruction and all hell breaks loose, you know the first person to call: Dwayne Johnson, who is capable of stopping anything that comes in his path, including taking on three angry overgrown varmints from wrecking Chicago. If you ask me, it sure sounds like a dumb and stupid movie that is not worth spending your quarters on. Unless, of course, young women want to see one of the “Sexiest Man Alive” carrying the whole thing on his charm.

To be honest, I had no clue that Rampage was based on a video game until I saw a giant flying wolf eating Burke, played by Joe Manganiello. It reminded me of Johnson’s last movie, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, where four teenagers are sucked into a magical video game. However, Rampage is a film that is so far-off from anything that we have seen Johnson star in.

In Rampage, players controlled one of three monsters — a wolf, a lizard, or a gorilla — and tried to destroy cities before the military could shoot them down and turn them back into humans. What was the kick from this movie? I guess, simply seeing gorillas punching buildings. Could it be any sillier than that? Actually, yes. And that is not a good thing.

But the craziest and dumbfounding thing I witnessed in this unforeseen film was wondering how did Davis Okoye (Johnson) not only survive a gunshot wound to the stomach but then go on to pilot a helicopter, run through the streets of Chicago, help battle a mutated crocodile named Lizzie, and be your standard All-American hero. Maybe “The Rock” is just invincible, unbroken, and immune. Or maybe, he’s just a god, which sounds foolish to say, but you never know.

This is just a movie, where a lot of rescue workers evacuating a smoldering downtown Chicago are chased by a giant ape doing the universal hand gesture for sex. So what holds this movie together? Just barely, it’s Johnson. Let’s all thank him for making this movie somewhat appealing to some moviegoers. But is it even worth ranking this movie that literally collapsed a skyscraper? I mean seriously, what was so great about this movie? Besides seeing Johnson taking down enormous monsters and being the hero as always.

Anyways, if I had to give some sort of rating for this film, I would generously give it a B, and that’s largely in part, because of Dwayne Johnson.

