Stan Lee, Superhero Marvel

Anyone who is a member of the superhero community or part of the entertainment world knows of the great Stan Lee. Stan Lee was, in every sense of the word, a superhero marvel. With his recent passing on November 12th at the age of 95, Stan Lee will forever be commemorated as the father of Marvel. He was a creative genius who was an editor, writer and publisher of our most beloved comic book heroes and an all around genuine human being who coined the phrase “Excelsior!” with gusto.

Stan Lee, born December 28th in 1992 NYC, became one of the most recognized faces and writer in a comic book industry that skyrocketed to be one of the most grossing entertainment business in the world.

Originally starting as a small publication house, Stan Lee was active from the 1940s until 2010 as a key element in the success of Marvel’s iconic heroes. Alongside writer/artists Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, Lee was behind creating our beloved neighborhood hero, Spider-Man. He is also highly credited for X-Men, Thor, Iron Man, the Hulk, Fantastic Four, Black Panther, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, and Ant-Man. I’m sure many of you are familiar with these names. If not, you have been living under a big rock.

Stan Lee became much more than just a comic book writer. He became the Marvel Universe’s most beloved character on and off screen. Since his retirement from Marvel in 1990, Lee is featured as a cameo in almost every Marvel movie you have seen. Let’s be honest we watch the movies just to see Stan Lee make his appearance. It’s the best part.

Not just a creative mind, but Stan Lee was also an amazing human being. He often voiced his thoughts on anti-bullying, tackled hot topics of the changing world around him and social issues prevalent in our time. Let’s not forget that he is humble as can be and a sweetheart to his fans and those close to him.

Stan Lee will surely be missed, but his legacy will forever live on.

“I used to be embarrassed because I was just a comic-book writer while other people were building bridges or going on to medical careers. And then I began to realize: entertainment is one of the most important things in people’s lives. Without it they might go off the deep end. I feel that if you’re able to entertain people, you’re doing a good thing.”

– Stan Lee

Read More Entertainment News at Clichemag.com

Stan Lee, Superhero Marvel: Image Credit: Matt Carr