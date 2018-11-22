Top 5 Thanksgiving-Themed Sitcom Episodes You Must Watch Again

It’s that time of year! The holidays are rolling in. It’s the time where you’re pretty much forced to let go of that summer bod of yours for just a couple of months before you attempt to get it back in the new year. The day that starts it all is Thanksgiving. It’s the day where you get together with your family. Maybe you haven’t seen them in forever, or maybe you just don’t really get along with some of them. But for the sake of the good food that you’ve been craving for the longest time, you put all of that behind you. Or perhaps you’ll decide to have a Friendsgiving, where you ditch those annoying cousins and hang out with your close group of pals that you can really let loose with. Speaking of, have you ever gotten together with your friends and family around the holiday’s and thought to yourself “our shenanigans would make a really great sitcom episode”? Everybody Loves Raymond to Will & Grace, no one can deny the fact that over the years, the Thanksgiving holiday has brought some classic sitcom episodes into our lives. While there are many to choose from, here is a list of the top 5 Thanksgiving-themed episodes from some of your favorite sitcoms!

Full House – “The Miracle of Thanksgiving”, Season 1 Episode 9

In this special episode, Danny (Bob Saget) makes it a mission to make Thanksgiving extra special for his daughters as this will be the first one without his wife Pam who has tragically passed away. When the men decide to make restaurant reservations, due to Grandma being snowed in and unable to make it, DJ (Candace Cameron Bure) and Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) refuse and convince them to have the traditional festivities at home. The results are a burnt turkey, a smashed pumpkin pie, and lots of tears as it is revealed that Jesse (John Stamos) has not yet come to terms with Pam’s death. This episode is special because of the fact that it is the only Thanksgiving-themed episode in Full House history.

Modern Family – “Three Turkeys”, Season 8 Episode 6

We all have that family member whose cooking we just aren’t too crazy about. In this iconic episode, Claire (Julie Bowen) feels the exact same way about her husband Phil (Ty Burrell) and their son Luke (Nolan Gould), who decide to team up in an attempt to cook the family a Thanksgiving dinner they won’t soon forget. Because of her lack of confidence in their cooking skills, Claire cooks a turkey of her own as back up. Meanwhile, Jay (Ed O’Neill) and Gloria (Sofia Vergara) find that their trip has been canceled at the last minute, and Mitch (Jesse Tyler Ferguson), fearing that he’s always the “bad cop”, asks Cameron (Eric Stonestreet) to confront their daughter Lily (Aubrey Anderson-Emmons) about a dress she refuses to wear on Thanksgiving.

Will & Grace – “Queens for A Day”, Season 7 Episode 10

In this unforgettable Thanksgiving episode, Will (Eric McCormack) attempts to impress the mother of his partner, Vincent (Bobby Cannavale), who warns him that his mother Annette (Lee Garlington) never likes any of his boyfriends. Everything immediately goes wrong when Will causes her to break her toe while the two are out shopping. Meanwhile, Karen (Megan Mullally) and Grace (Debra Messing) are both single, ready to mingle, and haven’t had sex in quite some time. Because of this, they both find themselves having the hots for Vincent’s attractive brother Sal, who, much to their complete and utter shock, is only 16-years-old.

Everybody Loves Raymond – “Fighting In-Laws”, Season 5 Episode 9

In this hilarious episode, Raymond (Ray Romano) accidentally overhears that his parents, Frank (Peter Doyle) and Marie (Doris Roberts), are having marital problems and seeking counseling. The next evening during Thanksgiving, the truth comes out into the open, and all hell breaks loose. This is also the episode where Debra (Patricia Heaton) fails miserably at cooking the turkey, dropping it on the floor and unable to pick it up as Raymond just watches. This scene brought about a huge laughter from the live audience that lasted nearly 40 seconds!

Friends – “The One Where Ross Got High”, Season 6 Episode 9

When it comes to picking a Thanksgiving-themed episode from Friends, there’s a bunch to choose from, and they’re all hilarious! However, the one that takes the cake is this episode where secrets are revealed during Thanksgiving. Ross (David Schwimmer) is forced to reveal why his parents Jack (Elliott Gould) and Judy (Christina Pickles) do not like Chandler, Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) makes a rather interesting dessert for everyone that involves beef, Joey (Matt LeBlanc) attempts to get out of Thanksgiving with his friends to hang out with a couple of “dancer girls”, and Phoebe develops an unusual crush on Ross’ dad. Does that sound like a lot? That’s because it was, and it was amazing!

Top 5 Thanksgiving-Themed Sitcom Episodes You Must Watch Again: Featured Image Credit: NBC