Top Robin Hood Films

Out of all the bedtime tales that were told, there needs to be some recognition for the tights wearing crusader, Robin Hood. If you are unaware of the classic story, Robin of Locksley was a man born of noble birth and is depicted taking part in the Crusades. Known for his skills in archery, his bow and arrows are his main weapon along with some spanky bright green tights. He donned the name Robin Hood as an alias to rob the rich to give to the poor. Over the years Robin Hood has been seen in many depictions across the big screen.

Robin Hood (1973)

Let’s start with a classic and what’s better than a film by Disney. Premiered in 1973, the legendary tale of Robin Hood (Brian Bedford) and his sidekick Little John (Phil Harris) takes twists and turns in an adventurous tale. Using animals and an animated storyline, Prince John (Peter Ustinov) takes away the power of Sheriff Nottingham (Pat Buttram) to collect unreasonable and cruel taxes from citizens of Sherwood Forest. It is up to Robin Hood and Little John to save the day.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

Now we are going to move on to non-animated films. Kevin Costner embodies the legendary thief playing Robin of Locksley. This 1991 film takes on a serious tone as Robin Hood escapes a prison in Jerusalem alongside Azeem (Morgan Freeman). Upon arriving in England, his estate has been destroyed and his father is dead. Behold! We get the evil villain Sheriff of Nottingham, played by the glorious Alan Rickman, who is responsible for the crime. To save the kingdom from the evil hands of Sheriff Nottingham, Robin Hood must join forces with outlaws.

Robin Hood: Men In Tights (1993)

If you’re looking for a good laugh and some serious men in tights, this is the film for you. Filled with outrageous jokes and outbursts of song and dance, this 1993 film is a comedic twist on the Robin Hood tale. Robin of Loxley (Cary Elwes) finds his home ransacked and destroyed after escaping a Jerusalem prison. The evil Prince John (Richard Lewis) is to blame and is abusing his power. Enlisting the help of his blind servant Blinkin (Mark Blankfield) alongside Will Scarlett O’Hara (Matthew Porretta) and Little John (Eric Allan Kramer), they band together to form the ‘Men in Tights’ in order to regain control against Prince John. Robin Hood also hopes to get past Maid Marian’s (Amy Yasbeck) chastity belt and I do not mean that figuratively.

Robin Hood (2010)

This is film is good just on the fact that is has Russell Crowe. The story line of this film tweaks certain details of the original tale. Robin Longstride (Crowe) travels to Nottingham to find that the people are crippling under severe taxation and suffer under the wretchedness of the sheriff. This also has the love story between Robin and Marian (Cate Blanchett). On a mission to save Nottingham, Robin and his warriors find themselves having to save much more.

Robin Hood (2018)

The new rendition of Robin Hood takes you on a weird mix of old England, but with a modern twist. Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) is drafted to the Crusades to serve his time in war where he meets Moorish commander, Little John (Jamie Foxx). Hardened by war and a lost love, Robin takes on the name ‘The Hood’ to lead a revolt against a corrupt England who tax the poor of their every penny. Playing the socialite nobleman and a masked crusader, the film is full of action, greed and has a classic tale of romance.

Top Robin Hood Films: Image Courtesy: Summit Entertainment, 20th Century Fox, Walt Disney Productions, Warner Bros., Universal Pictures