Why You Should Be Watching Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’

Groups of individuals who band together to save the world from heinous crimes are nothing new to us in the realm of television. The Umbrella Academy, which debuted February 15th on Netflix, is a little different but still has all the good superhero stuff we like with a twist. The show is a TV adaptation of a six-issue limited series created by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá.

In 1989, 43 unconnected women from all over the world gave birth. The weird thing is, they showed no signs of pregnancy and the next minute were giving birth. Billionaire industrialist, Sir Reginald Hargreeves, adopted seven children. The purpose? To create a superhero group to save the world!

Now the adult part. As the years go by, the children grow apart and the family fractures. The six remaining children, all grown up, come together after their father’s mysterious death and now must save the world from an impending apocalypse.

What makes the show fun besides the satirical jokes are the issues each character brings to the table. Vanya (Ellen Page), #7, was outcasted as a child by her father and other siblings for being ‘ordinary’ and having no special ability. But I would keep an eye on her. It’s always the quiet ones. Vanya even writes a tell-all autobiography exposing the family when they were kids.

Ben (Justin H. Min), #6, was the first sibling to die, but we’re never exactly sure how. We do know he has a monstrous and terrifying ability. Think Flirkin from Marvel.

Number Five (Aiden Gallagher), #5, goes missing for decades when he time jumps through space and time to the future. I mean, who wouldn’t be tempted to see how the world turns out?

Klaus (Robert Sheehan), #4, is quite the character you’ll grow to love. He’s a flamboyant and exuberant character with the ability to speak with the dead. To silence the voices, he developed a drug addiction. He brings some serious flavor to the show.

Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), #3, becomes the gloriously famous movie star, but in reality is dealing with custody of her daughter with her ex-husband. Her power, she can manipulate reality by saying the phrase,”I heard a rumor.”

Diego (David Castañeda), #2, is the bad boy, of course. Dark and alluring, he becomes a vigilante. He is able to curve the trajectory of anything he throws and he prefers a knife.

Luther (Tom Hopper), #1, is the golden boy, if you can’t tell by his number. He has the ability of super strength and is the only one who did not abandon his father. He also develops an ape-like problem.

If you want to have some fun with some good laughs, witty dialogue and Mary J.Blige, this is the show.

Why You Should Be Watching Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’: Image Credit: Netflix