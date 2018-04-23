With a second helping of Santa Clarita Diet on Netflix, originally aired February 3rd 2017, who could resist binge watching some Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant undead comedy?

The show keeps you on your toes with the consistent backstory on what made Sheila Hammond (Drew Barrymore) puke up a disgusting ball and made her crave human meat like we crave Chipotle. A Serbian myth gives Sheila, her husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant), their daughter Abby (Liv Hewson) and the the zombie aficionado Eric (Skyler Gisondo) days less than ordinary.

The show has many characteristics that any Netflix junkie can appreciate and will have no trouble curling up to on their couch with a blanket and some good junk food. What is quite refreshing, not in a weird way, is the show’s unhinged use of tasteful gore. With the amount of breezy comedy, such as Sheila eating human fingers with some healthy carrots, you do not get bothered by blood getting spewed across the modern kitchen backsplash.

Now if you’re one who was snatched by the wave of the undead on television, then this show is a fruitful combination of whitty casual comedy mixed with the ever dooming issue of being undead. And of course trying to be a picturesque and normal neighborly family, while trying to get a leg up in your career without raising suspicion of your extracurricular bloody activities.

Why You Should Be Watching ‘Santa Clarita Diet’: Featured Image Credit: Netflix