Who could possibly resist a television show placed in 1896 New York centered around an unlikely pairing of an alienist (criminal psychologist), newspaper illustrator and a police department secretary in a psychological thriller? I surely can not.

TNT’s one season hit show, The Alienist, is a gold mine for television viewers who have a taste for a crime drama that sits on the edge of the macabre. The show touches upon what every viewer tends to looks for in a grim and dark thriller.

Based in a strict class-divided New York, a ritualistic killer snatches and murders boy prostitutes. Each episode leaves you on the edge of your seat, persuading you to think you know who the killer is, but do you really? You’ll feel the hairs on your neck rise and heartbeat race, thinking at any moment a character is in imminent danger.

Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Brühl), John Moore (Luke Evans), and Sara Howard (Dakota Fanning) have backstories that have molded them into the complex personalities they are and come to light as the show progresses. You see developing love interests between characters that draw you in and have you rooting for certain couples.

What is appealing about the show is its historical use of what New York and crime investigation entailed back in the 19th century, such as the rise of forensic science and use of criminal psychology. Not to mention, the portrayal of commissioner Theodore Roosevelt and the occasional JP Morgan. But above all, who can resist staring dreamily at the handsome Luke Evans?

The Alienist will be available on Netflix April 19th, 2018.

Why You Should Watch ‘The Alienist’: Feature Image Credit: TNT