EMPIRE Collection – NY Fashion Week SS20

EMPIRE Collection has just released their SS20 pre-season mini Collection at New York Fashion Week and we’d love to give you an early preview.

Inspiration for the collection

Jordan Prince designed this pre season mini collection as ‘a demonstration of edgy British contemporary style’, he also adds, ‘as I have previously focused more on menswear design, I wanted to softly introduce womenswear to the brand and show that we can create versatile styles’.







Notabe Features

EMPIRE Collection have previously featured in Vogue UK, GQ Magazine, and Schon Magazine.Designer

Background

The designer Jordan Prince studied pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion and then went onto work on London’s highly renowned Savile Row.

Clean cut with an edgy twist. He takes inspiration from a range of areas but mainly classical fashion and modern streetwear.

