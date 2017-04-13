Ed Letter: April/May 2017

While the saying “diamonds are a girl’s best friend” wasn’t one I’ve always necessarily agreed with (I think chocolate is!), I have a much different attitude towards the phrase after getting my hands on some seriously stylish jewelry. After being a Rocksbox Influencer for the past year, I discovered a whole lot of ear jackets, necklaces, and rings I just couldn’t part with. Now that my time as an #RBItGirl is coming to an end, I’m looking back on my top five favorite styles I received from their savvy stylists over the months. These pieces have quickly become my staples, and I can’t wait to see what other gorgeous pieces these brands create in the future.

All Sides

Long necklaces can dress up almost every outfit, and this six-sided pendant necklace from SLATE is no exception. Personally, I love pairing it with stripes.

Get the Point

I love deep blue and I love triangles, so these gold and lapis earrings from Jenny Bird were pretty much made for me.

The Sun’s Rays

Yet another statement necklace that could dress up any outfit (even a denim shirt!), this beauty from SLATE brought a smile to my face.

Like Royals

This gold tassel choker from Jenny Bird glimmers with every movement and made me feel like a million bucks.

Stack ‘Em Up

Delicate, gold pieces have quickly become my essential accessories, and this ear cuff from House of Harlow 1960 is among my favorites.

In addition to these jewels, there are so many other brands we love here at Cliché this spring. From Entourage’s new Athleisure line inspiring us to get in shape (pg. 52) to spring beauty trends you can copy straight from the runway (pg. 29), there’s so much to be excited about now that warmer weather is here and the sun stays out longer.

Our two cover stars, the beautiful Stassi Schroeder and handsome Ricky Whittle, have a lot to be excited about, too. With the season 5 reunion episodes of Vanderpump Rules running through April, Schroeder is also excited to continue her “anything goes” podcast Straight Up with Stassi. Whittle is also looking forward to introducing the world to his character Shadow Moon in the new book-turned-TV series American Gods. Turn to pg. 98 to learn more about these exciting stars. Trust me: you won’t want to miss them.

Happy reading!

Megan Portorreal

EDITOR IN CHIEF

