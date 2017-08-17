Ed Letter: Aug/Sept 2017

I don’t know about you, but I have a love/hate relationship with summer. The child in me loves the carefree adventures that only summer brings, but as a fashion and beauty enthusiast, I can’t say it’s my favorite season when it comes to style. I had that in mind while brainstorming content for this issue: what the heck am I supposed to wear when it’s 90 degrees?

I’m the kind of girl who loves to layer: jackets, sweaters, and even jewelry. So when it’s over 80 degrees, most of my creativity goes out the window. When it’s almost unbearable to put on anything at all, how do you still pull off a great look? That’s why I was thrilled to discover Tobi and their huge selection of short rompers and dresses. The red one I’m wearing for this ed letter is perfect for a hot summer day: it’s short, effortless, festival-friendly, and totally backless. Anyone struggling with my very same dilemma of looking cool on a sweltering day should turn to pg. 42 where we look at similar styles from brands like Lulus, Petite Studio, and Morrisday the Label. We even take a look at a trending swimsuit brand, Maison Pixel, which is perfect for my fellow hardcore video gamers.

Beauty is also a tricky one when it comes to summer. A full face of makeup is a huge no-no if you’re spending time outdoors or heading to the beach, so the saying “less is more” goes a really long way. We got tips on scoring a beautiful, natural makeup look from the folks at Make-up Pro in New York City, as well as some key festival trends, the best SPF-infused products, and more, all starting on pg. 28.

We’re also looking to our two cover stars for some serious style inspiration, too. The guys can look no further than Jorge Blanco on pg. 84 for his laid-back summer looks. Ladies, check out my fellow Megan (Batoon) on pg. 94 and behold her stylish outfits I’m sure you’ll want to steal. We also recommend following them both on social media for even more inspiration—if you aren’t among the four million combined people who follow them already.

‘Til next time!

Megan Portorreal

EDITOR IN CHIEF

Now I want to hear from YOU! Got questions or comments about the new issue? Send me an e-mail at megan@clichemag.com or tweet me @meganportorreal for the fastest response! I am also on Pinterest, Instagram, and Tumblr.

