Ed Letter: Dec 2017/Jan 2018

When I think back on 2017, I think about sitting in front of the TV on January 20, watching Donald Trump get sworn into office. It was the beginning of something I wasn’t ready for, but it was happening regardless, right in front of my eyes, and there was nothing I could do about it. Although troubling news reports would follow nearly every week for the rest of the year, I tried to remain positive, as there were plenty of other things going on in the world that were wonderful, too. Looking back, 2017 gave me so many things, people, and experiences to be thankful for. While this issue covers so many delightful things, especially the accomplishments of our two influential cover girls, The Magicians’ Summer Bishil and social media superstar/fashion designer Liane V, here are some things that personally made my year special.

Year of Games

2017 was, without a doubt, one hell of a year for video games. Beginning with the Nintendo Switch launch in early March (yes, I waited in line for hours on my birthday to get the console and it was worth it), many brilliant games followed on various platforms. Tales of Berseria (released in January), The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Persona 5, Splatoon 2, and even Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp on mobile are responsible for keeping my sanity in check this year.

Backstage, Baby

Going backstage at Naeem Khan’s Bridal Fashion Show in April was such a treat, as was getting a closer look at the gorgeous gowns and meeting the Make Up Pro team.

Bring on the Music

There were several albums that I listened to on repeat this year: Lana Del Rey’s Lust For Life, Lorde’s Melodrama, The National’s Sleep Well Beast, and Coldplay’s Kaleidoscope EP. Harry Styles also gets an honorable mention for surprising me.

We’re All Sad Here

There was one book this year that stole my heart and then broke it: Sad Girls by Lang Leav. Already a world-renowned and Tumblr-favorite poet, her first novel is sure to be the first of many.

Megan Portorreal

EDITOR IN CHIEF

