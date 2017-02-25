Ed Letter: Feb/Mar 2017

As I’m writing this letter two weeks ahead of Launch Day, invites are coming in for Paris Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week. It seems like yesterday that I was attending Fashion Week in the fall, watching All Comes From Nothing’s collection breeze down the runway and Vivre Canvas Couture’s painted blue gowns graze past in nearly slow motion, yet here we are once again. Time certainly flies!

In preparation for the shows on February 9-17, I’ve also been admiring a bunch of rising fashion brands, all found in this issue. We take a look at Petite Studio, a heartwarming brand for women under 5’4” (I’m 5’7” myself, but still love the vibe!); Coco Cooper, a denim brand eager to showcase a woman’s beautiful curves; and more. Head to pg. 34 for some serious ready-to-wear and even activewear brands we are loving now!

There’s a lot to love about this time of year. I don’t even mind the cold in the Northeast since it’s the perfect excuse to wear my favorite wool trench coat and cozy knit scarves. February, in particular, is exciting. Besides the bustle and lights of New York Fashion Week, there’s also that occasional, welcomed threat of a snow day, the kind where you are forced to stay inside, cuddle up, and watch movies or play games.

And then there’s Valentine’s Day.

I’ll admit I’m the type of person who has always had a “Valentine.” Even when I was too young to have a boyfriend or back even further when I wasn’t yet interested in boys, my mother would buy us chocolate hearts and teddy bears, so I always felt loved and not left out during the holiday. It’s a holiday about love after all; if you aren’t in a romantic relationship, it’s still the perfect opportunity to pursue one, or better: celebrate your love for your friends and family, because sometimes, the love you find there is even stronger than a romantic one.

This year, I think it’s especially important for us to spread as much love as we can. If you need any gift ideas, head on over to ClicheMag.com for our ultimate Valentine’s Day gift guide, packed with great gift ideas for yourself or your partner, girl friends, or sisters, from panties to party boxes to eye makeup. We’ll also have makeup looks, outfit ideas, and more on our website leading up to the holiday, so be sure to check back!

We simply can’t forget the elephant in the room: our two beautiful cover stars, Lauren Giraldo and Phoenix Melody. Both are releasing some very personal tunes this year and embarking on the next stage of their artistic careers, and believe us when we say you won’t want to miss a thing. Head to pg. 98 to learn more about these empowering young women.

What’s another great thing about this time of year? My birthday in March, of course! I’ll be 26…it doesn’t sound as cool as 25, but I’m hoping it’s even better.

Happy reading!

Megan Portorreal

EDITOR IN CHIEF

