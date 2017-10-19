Ed Letter: Oct/Nov 2017

The first thing Teel Yes co-founder Rui said to me mere minutes after we were introduced at Biggercode in New York City was “I love your earrings.” They were triangular, navy and gold Jenny Bird Flagstaff earrings and I’d be lying if I said I didn’t receive compliments whenever I wear them. When two passionate jewelry enthusiasts come together, complimenting each other’s choice of accessories is always a great icebreaker.

“I love yours,” I told her, inspecting her gold-tone water drop earrings that hung almost to the base of her neck. They were minimalistic and delicate, but so stylish, and perfectly appropriate for the preview event she was hosting.

“Thank you!” she smiled. “They’re from our collection. Let me show you.”

From there, Rui led me over to the long, decorated table where her jewelry pieces were laid out and walked me through the collections designed by YVMIN and MOB Legend. All the pieces were simply beautiful, intricate, and well-designed. I loved them all and knew right away that our Cliché readers would love them, too.

That’s my favorite part of my job: introducing fresh, new brands to as many people as possible and giving creators I admire a platform to get their message across and their products out there. In this issue, we are spotlighting a ton of our favorite fashion brands and beauty products you may not know about yet. There’s the brand Sand & Sky on pg. 22, whose coveted Pink Clay face mask has caused quite the buzz in the beauty and skincare community, and Petite Studio’s Fall Collection on pg. 36, which will make you rethink how you feel about mustard yellow and millennial pink. With fall finally in full swing, we are excited to try this year’s cool weather trends, makeup ideas, skincare tips, and much more.

Our two beautiful cover stars also have a lot to look forward to these next few months. Emma Kenney is gearing up for the season 8 premiere of Shameless, as is her loyal fan base, on November 5 on Showtime (pg. 96). Also, rising actress Madison Iseman is excited for the December release of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, where she plays the beautiful, but phone-obsessed, teenager Bethany. Sharing a character with Jack Black is just as crazy as it sounds, and Madison gives us all the details starting on pg. 88.

Happy reading!

