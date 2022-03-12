Today we want to share 5 things to consider in optimizing your website for search engines. No doubt, everyone celebrates when they find their website on the first page in the search engine results. Achieving this objective is one of the hardest task for many website owners. As you are aware, ranking bots use various algorithms to determine the position of your website. No one can tell with certainty how this algorithms work.

But this is for a good reason. If everyone had information on their operation, each person could utilize it at their advantage. Some shoddy content could find their way to the first position. Though it is challenging to rank a page, a good SEO consultant can help you achieve the goal. But before taking the route, here are some of the factors that will determine your website optimization:

The usage of keyword on the Meta title

Title tag or Meta title is a crucial element in determining your website rank on the search engine. This tag is what appears on the results where a user searches for a given term.

For this reason, you can increase your possibility to rank well by including the targeted keyword on your Meta titles. However, adding this key phrase should not hurt your content. So, employ your creativity to create optimized Meta titles that feature keywords and remain relevant.

The inbound linking

Links play a central role in the SEO world. They are the connection between content in your site and other websites. The crawling bots utilize the links in your site to determine your position in the search results. Essentially, the bots study other sites perception of your website to rank you.

Working on your inbound links can help you rank better. Importantly, consider sourcing links from authoritative and credible websites. This way, you will also get a space in their club and rank high. So, pay attention to inbound links.

Quality of your content

The maxim of SEO is content is the king. Your content must be credible and of high-quality to boost your ranking. In particular, search engines are prioritizing the user intent concept in ranking sites. Quality content should align with the audience desires.

In other words, the information you are offering must offer the solutions that the web users are looking for. Without audience-centered content, ranking on the search results will be the worst nightmare. So, make content the king by boosting its quality if you want to rank well on the SERP results.

Website speed

Website speed is the backbone of your SEO. Even if you have the highest quality content, strong inbound links, and strategically used your key phrases, your page will rank poorly if it has slow loading speed. The crawling bots considers the loadings speed of your site to determine your position. If it is slow, you can expect it to rank lower.

You can change the loading speed by considering SEO-friendly website designs and hosting plans. Taking this route will save your money and time. Remember, web users have limited attention. They will not wait for more than 3 seconds for your site to load.

The age of your domain name/site

The age of your site is crucial in SEO world. Old sites always rank well than new ones. As you know, it is hard to fake the date of your website. The old domain names shows some level of credibility and trust.

In this regard, they will rank well even if you have content with better or similar quality with them. Notably, the date of uploading the content does not matter. So, you can register a domain name now and build the site later. Following this approach will hand over the benefits of an old website when you decide to build your site in future.

In a word, SEO is important for every site owner. You need to prioritize it if you want to reap big in the virtual space. However, you will achieve this goal if you pay attention to the above aspects.

