Harvard now rejects most requests for filming

Harvard rejects most requests for filming since the filming of Love Story (1970) which caused significant physical damage to the campus. Harvard University is a superb film location due to the fact that its campus is one of the most beautiful in the world. However, it does not mean that it will be easy to get a permit to film at this location even if you are a huge filming company. No matter whether you are trying to shoot the best educational film to encourage more applicants to go to Harvard or simply want to highlight the beauty of its campus, the Harvard administration will think long and hard before accepting your filming request, and here’s why. In 1970 a film called ‘Love Story’ was filmed at Harvard, and the whole process caused so much damage to the campus, the college no longer gives everyone permission to film on location. Some applicants even mention this fact in their Harvard supplement essay.

Nowadays, it takes the Harvard administration to process your filming request during two to three days. However, there may be delays if you do not provide sufficient information. It is quite obvious that the main goal of an educational institution is to make sure students have access to all the resources and facilities they require in the process of studying. Taking into consideration the fact that there has already been a filming incident before, it is quite logical why the administration rejects the majority of requests.

If you are lucky to get a permit, there are lots of restrictions you will have to accept, otherwise you won’t be able to film at all. For instance, commercial filming is not required on campus, in dormitories, classrooms or cafeterias. In case Harvard students appear in wide shots, it is the responsibility of the filmmaker to make sure they have obtained the verbal consent of those students.

Speaking about those places and locations where filming is permitted, they include public sidewalks, the Science Central Plaza and along the Charles River. In general, it advisable to familiarize oneself with the map of Harvard University before one gets down to filming in order to avoid any confusion.

Even though the movie ‘Love Story’ depicts a romance between Radcliffe College and Harvard University students, it did not help as the damage done was really severe. Therefore, getting a permit to film at Harvard is really hard. If you are looking for an unconventional topic for your Harvard supplement essay, choosing to dwell upon the list of movies that were filmed on location is probably not the best idea. To begin with, this subject has been mentioned in so many Harvard essays the review committee is definitely tired of reading the same thing over and over again.

