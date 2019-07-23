How to Improve Your Essay Writing Skills in Sociology?

All students, both in high school and in college, have to dedicate a significant percentage of their time to essay writing. The quality of their essays defines what grades they receive and how successful they are going to be in terms of getting an education. This means that it doesn’t matter what you personally think about essay writing and whether you believe this skill to be useful in your future career. The fact is if you want to be at the top of your class, you need good essay writing skills. But how does one do it? This article will cover some of the strategies and techniques you can start applying right now.

Write a Plan or an Outline

Many students know they need essay writing skills but are in too much of a hurry to write their essay to really stop and think. They believe that by eschewing a plan, they save time and get the job done faster. However, there are two problems with this approach.

Firstly, this economy of time is illusory. If you don’t have a plan, you will often find yourself:

unsure of what to do next;

going back to make corrections;

suddenly remembering that you’ve left out something vital and now have to rewrite a good portion of your essay to fit it in.

All this takes time, and you lose whatever you have obtained by forgoing planning.

Secondly, the quality of your writing suffers. When an essay is written without a clear idea driving it from the beginning to the end, it is obvious. It looks haphazard, random, rambling. You can immediately improve the quality of your writing by spending a few minutes drafting a plan. Mention all the crucial points, how you are going to tie them together, how you will prove your ideas, and so on.

Use Active Voice. Mostly

There are situations in which the passive voice either looks natural or cannot be replaced with the active voice at all. However, usually, when you find yourself using a passive voice structure, you should see if you can replace it with an active voice one. If it is possible and doesn’t look forced, do it.

As a rule, the active voice makes your writing look stronger, terser, and more, well, active. Preference for the passive voice makes your writing meandering, overly complicated, and confusing. However, trying to forgo using it at all looks just as unnatural. Thus, pay attention to what you are trying to say and use both voices when appropriate.

Be Concise

Many types of academic work, such as sociology essay writing, tempt you to use long-winded phrases and polysyllabic words. Students often believe that doing so makes their writing look more serious and scientific. In reality, things are a bit different. All you get by using complex sentences with multiple clauses and big words is a text that is confusing, difficult to read, pompous, and ridiculous. Make it your rule to break up long and overly complex sentences into smaller ones whenever possible. Also, try to replace polysyllabic words with shorter and simpler synonyms if they exist.

Make Sure You Know the Meaning of the Words You Use

Another danger of using big words in place of simpler ones is that many people don’t know their true meaning. In fact, even if you stick to short and simple words, you are still not safe, as there are plenty of those people habitually use incorrectly. There is no way to prevent yourself from doing it but to increase your general erudition. If you aren’t completely sure about the meaning of a word, look it up in a dictionary. You may also spend some time studying lists like this one.

Stick to Your Topic

When you write an essay, you can sometimes encounter a fact that doesn’t exactly support its general idea but just looks interesting. You may be tempted to mention it, not because it is relevant, but because it seems to be a good way to demonstrate your erudition. This is, however, a bad idea – the purpose of essay writing is to prove a point, not to show off your knowledge. If a fact doesn’t support your primary point, excise it. Ask yourself when introducing anything new to your writing: does it add up to my argument? If it doesn’t, don’t use it.

Avoid Repetition

One surefire way to improve your essay writing skills is to avoid repetition. Be it an individual word or a phrase, when something appears in your essay multiple times, the reader tends to see it as a sign of laziness. Also, keep in mind that the less common a word is, the more obvious its repetition is going to be. You may get away with multiple instances of words like “to write” or “builder,” but if a word like “febrile” or “anfractuous” crops up more than once, it is certain to attract attention. Try to either completely eliminate the offending words and sentences or replace them with synonyms.

Eliminate Clichés

Clichés are trite, commonplace words and phrases that probably once were fresh and creative, but with repeated use turned into linguistic dross. “Ignorance is bliss,” “blood is thicker than water,” “draw the line” – avoid such expressions like the plague (which is a cliché as well, by the way).

Of course, there is much more to good writing than following this set of rules – but it is a good start for somebody who wants clear instructions on how to get better at it.

