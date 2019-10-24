Today we want to share great tips for learning how to study while working a full-time job. Making money and getting an education at the same time isn’t easy. Here are just a few tips for successfully juggling the two.

Study online – or find a job with flexible hours

College and work are likely to clash if you’ve got set times for both. Consider making one of these commitments flexible so that you can fit it around the other. An online course such as this MBA program online could allow you to study in your own time alongside a job with fixed hours. Alternatively, you may be able to find a job with flexible hours such as writing or graphic design to fit around a fixed study schedule.

Let your tutor/employer know

Telling your tutor about your job could be necessary, in case work gets in the way of studies. Your tutor may be able to also help you create a study schedule. As for telling your employer about your studies, this may not always be appropriate – especially if you’re studying to get a new qualification so that you can get a new job. That said, telling an employer maybe important if you have exams to take on fixed dates and need permission to take the time off.

Use your commute and lunch break to study

There could be ways of fitting studying into your working day, so that you’re not spending as much of your evenings and days off studying. If you commute to work, you may be able to use this period to study. Similarly, you may be able to find time to study on your lunch break.

Schedule your free time

It’s important that you still have free time to relax, otherwise you’re likely to suffer burnout and your studies and job will then suffer. Finding this time as it comes may not be easy, so it could be worth scheduling your free time so that you know you’re always guaranteed this leisure time. This could include having at least one free day off and one free evening per week.

Be prepared to make some sacrifices

There may be some leisure activities that you may have to cut back on so that you have time to work and study. It’s important to remember that this is only temporary – after your studies are over, you’ll be able to go back to your normal lifestyle. Ensure that you’re making the right sacrifices (i.e. don’t sacrifice sleep).

