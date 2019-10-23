Today we want to share six study tips for online learners. From online marketing degrees to online masters in nursing education, is becoming increasingly popular. Online education is flexible for busy people, and is becoming more and more accessible thanks to better available technology. Online study can be more of a challenge, and you will need to be disciplined to make it work.

Set a clear goal. Why are you choosing the course you’re thinking about? Are you studying to master a skill, to get a professional qualification or just to expand your knowledge on a certain subject? What you’re aiming to get out of it will make a difference to how much time you’ll need to dedicate to the course. If you start with this knowledge in mind, you’re less likely to get overwhelmed. Can you keep up? Online courses can be fast-paced and without a physical tutor to keep you on track, you’ll need to motivate yourself. You’ll need to be sure you can keep up with the work on your own, without someone pushing you to keep going. Find a friend who is willing to check in regularly and make sure you’re still working as much as you should be. Check the technical requirements of the course. If you’re learning online, then you will be responsible for making sure you have all the equipment you need. For most courses, all you need is a computer and an internet connection. Some courses might need more intense requirements, such as a good graphics card or video editing software. Check the requirements before you start so you don’t get stuck partway through the course. Make sure you have reliable internet. You’ll need an internet connection that won’t cut out on you. If your internet is interrupted, you might fall behind on the course. Make sure you have good internet at home, and are aware of a few places nearby where you can get online, in case your connection goes down at home. The library, cafes or internet cafes are great back-ups. A wired connection can be more reliable than wireless, so consider using a desktop PC that is plugged into the modem, instead of only having a laptop on wireless internet. Set up a study space. It can be easier to concentrate if you have somewhere that you only use for studying, instead of sitting on your sofa with your laptop, being distracted by the television. Make sure your study space is well lit to avoid eye strain. Set up an ergonomic desk, with a chair that gives good back support. Work out what helps you concentrate. If you like silence, buy comfortable ear plugs. If you like to work with music, treat yourself to some nice headphones. Consider how you’ll avoid distractions if you’re studying at home. A study space with a door you can close on the rest of the family should help a lot. Create a study plan. A schedule should help you to stay on track, while you’re managing your own study. Plan in time for study sessions and other requirements like essay writing or seminars.

