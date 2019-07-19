The ‘Imitation Game’ is the Best Educational Film for Computer Science Students

‘The Imitation Game’ is a film about the life of Alan Turing and the role he played in the decryption of German intelligence messages during the World War II. The movie was directed by Morten Tyldum. The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Charles Dance, Mathew Goode, Mark Strong and Rory Kinnear. The genre of the film can be described as historical drama. Apart from being a fascinating movie to watch, it is also a great educational motion picture for computer science students.

The plot of the film revolves around the time when Alan Turning joined the team of cryptographers to study and analyze the Enygma machine. The Nazis used it to send encrypted messages. Gaining more knowledge about how the machine worked would help to decode those messages and give Britain more chances to defeat Germany.

Taking into account the fact that this film is characterized as educational, it is not surprising that Alan Turning is often described as the ‘father of computer science’. Having decoded these messages, Turing has helped to uncover what the development of computational infrastructure can offer not only to the field, but also to the whole world.

Even though an average college or university student is already familiar with facts and data which are presented in the film, learning more about the way in which Alan Turning and his team has managed to achieve such results can be very educational. What is more, it may even help students deal with similar computer science problems in the future.

Another vital aspect to mention is that seeing women in computer science can be a huge inspiration for girls that are currently in school and are interested in this subject. Even though the character development of Joan Clarke could have been better, mentioning her role in the process of decoding the Enigma machine is another proof that girls should not be afraid of the STEM fields and feel free to follow their dreams no matter what.

Another vital aspect to mention is that seeing women in computer science can be a huge inspiration for girls that are currently in school and are interested in this subject. Even though the character development of Joan Clarke could have been better, mentioning her role in the process of decoding the Enigma machine is another proof that girls should not be afraid of the STEM fields and feel free to follow their dreams no matter what.

Taking everything into consideration, “The Imitation Game” is a superb movie that tells a very important story. What is more, Alan Turing’s sexual orientation is highlighted in the plot which is a great way to include more LGBTQ+ topics in mainstream cinema.

All in all, I would highly recommend anyone who is interested in computer science or the history of the world to watch this movie. What is more, students who are going to major in computer science will find this film particularly fascinating as it is a great opportunity to find out more about the person who is often referred to as the ‘father of computer science’.

Having watched this film, you will learn about the whole team that have worked on the process of decoding the Enigma machine which, in its turn, has helped to defeat the Germans during the Second World War. Besides, you will also learn about the personality of Alan Turing as this motion picture is a great example of how a director is able to tell one of the most significant stories in the course of history as well as focus on the traits of a person who has played a vital role in saving the world. You will not regret spending your free time watching ‘The Imitation Game’. If you have not decided which subject to major in, this film may even inspire you to choose STEM fields as the story portrayed in the film is full of role models you will easily be motivated by.

