Top Study Resources for Microsoft AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Test

(Exam Dumps Are Here!)

Microsoft AZ-204 is the only exam required for getting the Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate certification. The certificate is aimed at the individuals with at least 1 to 2 years of professional experience in developing and working with Microsoft Azure. Moreover, these specialists have the ability to program in different languages that are supported by Azure. In addition, they are proficient in using Azure Software Development Kits, Azure Command Line Interface, Azure PowerShell, data connection storage options, container & compute deployment, app authorization & authentication, monitoring, performance tuning, and debugging.

Basic Details of the Exam

The AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure exam measures specific skills and knowledge, so the applicants should understand every aspect of the test before attempting it. To reduce your chances of retaking the certification exam, you should prepare for it properly. The topics that are included in the test are enumerated as follows:

Developing Azure Compute Solutions

Developing for Azure Storage

Implementing Azure Security

Connecting to and Consuming Azure Services and Third-Party Services

Optimizing, Monitoring, and Troubleshooting Azure Solutions

The comprehensive details of these domains, including the subtopics, can be found on the official webpage.

Preparation Resources for the Exam

To prepare for the test, you can use various prep tools. The following are the highlights of some of these materials:

Instructor-Led Training Course

Microsoft offers its students the comprehensive training courses to help them develop the skills that are necessary for the exam. The recommended instructor-led course for the AZ-204 test is Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure. This training option equips the individuals with the skills required for developing end-to-end solutions within Microsoft Azure. Furthermore, it covers the implementation of Azure compute solutions, development of Azure Functions and solutions using Azure storage, as well as implementation and management of web apps, among others. The details of the training course and how to register for it can be found on the exam webpage.

Free Online Tools

If you prefer self-preparation, you can think about using free online materials available on the Microsoft webpage. These resources come in modules and cover various topics that are important for the test.

Exam Dumps

Another helpful option is exam dumps. Using them you can get familiar with the questions and explained answers from the previous tests. This is a great tool to hone one’s skill set as well as determine knowledge gaps. At the same time, it is important to notice that you should use only verified dumps from reliable IT training websites.

Experience Exchange

In addition, you can think about experience exchange. There are many people preparing for various certification tests. By communicating with them, you can find out new information regarding your exam. Moreover, these individuals can share some interesting preparation strategies or tips.

Conclusion

Good study materials are pretty important for the preparation process. Be sure to choose the tools that fit your preferences and needs. In addition, you can consider creating a study plan to organize your learning process. Good luck with your exam.

Read more education articles at ClichéMag.com

Images provided by Flickr, Unsplash, Pexels, Pixabay & Creative Commons