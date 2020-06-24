“All That” Star Aria Brooks Talks Sketch Comedy, Songwriting, and More

13-year-old Aria Brooks has already made quite a name for herself. With the help of her mother’s coaching, the actress has some impressive credits, including starring alongside Cynthia Erivo in Harriet and scoring a spot on All That. Aria also has a passion for songwriting – something that she unexpectedly has a lot of free time for in quarantine! She plans to release more music in the near future as well as a few possible short films.

Cliché: Who has given you the best advice about acting so far?

Aria Brooks: My mom has given me some of my best advice. She is normally the one who coaches my auditions, so she has helped me to make better choices in my auditions. Also, a lot of her advice relates to real life as well.

How did you hear about All That?

One of my agents sent me the audition for All That, along with instructions and a breakdown of what I had to do.

What do you enjoy most about performing in sketch comedy?

I love the variety of characters that I get to play. It’s also really high energy and very funny. Plus, I think it is more fun to make choices in sketch comedy because none of the sketches are consistently the same characters.

Tell us about your other show, Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, and your character, Nola.

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings is an anthology series based on the story behind Dolly Parton’s songs. I was in the Cracker Jack episode, which was about a group of friends hanging out for a weekend and it brings up past memories. My character, Nola, ran away from home with her dog. Nola brings back the memory of the main character’s dog, Cracker Jack.

What was it like having the opportunity to work with Cynthia Erivo on Harriet?

It was amazing! She was so nice and working with her was inspirational. She had an amazing work ethic and she was always so in the moment.

You’re also a songwriter! Where do you find inspiration for your songs?

Normally, my songs come from things that happen in my life. I pour out my heart on paper because it is therapeutic for me.

What are you doing to keep yourself busy during quarantine?

During the quarantine, I’ve been embracing my creative side. I’ve been writing scripts and songs a lot more. I’ve also been creating song parodies and putting them on my social media. I have a lot more time on my hands, so I’ve been able to do things I wasn’t able to do before. And, of course, I have been spending a lot more time with my family.

Are you working on anything right now?

I am planning on releasing more music this year. I am also still writing short films to potentially release and get better at filmmaking.

